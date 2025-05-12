Ukraine And EU Defense Industry Integration - Memorandum Signed In Brussels

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and Aerospace, Security and Defence Industries Association of Europe (ASD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on defense industry cooperation.

This is said in a press release published on the association's website , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, at the EU-Ukraine Defence Industry Forum in Brussels, Herman Smetanin, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, and Jan Pie, Secretary General of the Aerospace, Security and Defence Industries Association of Europe (ASD), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence industry cooperation,” the press release reads.

In particular, the Ukrainian Ministry and ASD agreed to foster cooperation and partnerships between Ukrainian defence companies and ASD members, and to facilitate the involvement of Ukrainian companies in industrial consortia under relevant EU programmes such as the European Defence Fund or Horizon Europe.

As one of the first deliverables under the agreement, ASD has launched an online B2B platform ('ASD Connect') which aims, among others, to enable matchmaking between Ukrainian and other European defence companies.

The Memorandum of Understanding is in effect for a period of three years, with possibility for renewal.

“We see strong interest from European companies and associations in the Ukrainian defence industry - and this interest is mutual. We aim to develop partnerships that benefit both sides. After all, we can strengthen our partners with our experience, expertise, and our ability to adapt quickly to the needs of the front and implement innovations at lightning speed,” said Smetanin.

He expressed grateful to ASD for its active role in supporting the Ukrainian defence industry, especially for ASD's involvement in organising the Second EU-Ukraine Defence Industry Forum.

ASD unites more than 4,000 European defense companies, which account for up to 98 percent of defense production in Europe.

As reported, the Second EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum is taking place in Brussels, bringing together leading manufacturers of the Ukrainian and European defense sectors.

Photo: ASD