Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Suggests He Could Fly To Istanbul For Zelensky-Putin Meeting

Trump Suggests He Could Fly To Istanbul For Zelensky-Putin Meeting


2025-05-12 03:07:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested he could fly to Istanbul, where President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin may have a personal meeting.

The American leader said this during a briefing at the White House, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I was thinking about flying over. I don't know where I am going be on Thursday, I've got so many meetings ... There's a possibility there,” he said.

Trump noted that he“insisted that that meeting take place, and it is taking place”.

“And I think you may have a good result out of the meeting Thursday with Russia and Ukraine. And I believe the two leaders are going to be there,” the U.S. president said.

Read also: Zelensky :“I'll be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 10, Ukraine and its allies-France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland-proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. If rejected, Ukraine's allies plan to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Later, Putin proposed holding direct negotiations with Ukraine“where they were interrupted” in 2022 - in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Zelensky said he expects Russia to confirm ceasefire starting on Monday and will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Türkiye on May 15.

MENAFN12052025000193011044ID1109539085

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search