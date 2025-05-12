Trump Suggests He Could Fly To Istanbul For Zelensky-Putin Meeting
The American leader said this during a briefing at the White House, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“I was thinking about flying over. I don't know where I am going be on Thursday, I've got so many meetings ... There's a possibility there,” he said.
Trump noted that he“insisted that that meeting take place, and it is taking place”.
“And I think you may have a good result out of the meeting Thursday with Russia and Ukraine. And I believe the two leaders are going to be there,” the U.S. president said.Read also: Zelensky :“I'll be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally
As reported by Ukrinform, on May 10, Ukraine and its allies-France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland-proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. If rejected, Ukraine's allies plan to strengthen sanctions against Russia.
Later, Putin proposed holding direct negotiations with Ukraine“where they were interrupted” in 2022 - in Istanbul, Türkiye.
Zelensky said he expects Russia to confirm ceasefire starting on Monday and will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Türkiye on May 15.
