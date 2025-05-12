The Right Idea: Zelensky On Trump's Intention To Be Present At Meeting In Türkiye

The Right Idea: Zelensky On Trump's Intention To Be Present At Meeting In Türkiye
The head of state said this in a post on social medi , Ukrinform reports.
“I have just heard President Trump's statement. Very important words. I supported Donald Trump's idea of a full and unconditional ceasefire - long enough to provide the foundation for diplomacy. And we want it, we are ready to uphold silence on our end. I supported President Trump with the idea of direct talks with Putin. I have openly expressed my readiness to meet. I will be in Türkiye,” Zelensky stated.
The head of state also said he hopes that the Russians will not evade the meeting.
“And of course, all of us in Ukraine would appreciate it if President Trump could be there with us at this meeting in Türkiye. This is the right idea. We can change a lot. President Erdoğan can indeed host highest-level meeting. Thank you to everyone who is helping,” the President stated.Read also: Preparations for peace talks: Turkish Foreign Ministry outlines Ukraine's, Russia's positions
As reported by Ukrinform, on May 10, Ukraine and its allies-France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland-proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. If rejected, Ukraine's allies plan to strengthen sanctions against Russia.
Later, Putin proposed holding direct negotiations with Ukraine“where they were interrupted” in 2022 - in Istanbul, Türkiye.
Zelensky said he expects Russia to confirm a ceasefire starting on Monday and will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Türkiye on May 15.
Today, on May 12, Trump said he could fly to Istanbul, where Zelensky and Putin may meet in person.
