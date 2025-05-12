President Signs Law Ratifying Minerals Deal With U.S.

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law ratifying the agreement to establish the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

That's according to the Ukrainian parliament's website , Ukrinform reports.

The document was returned to the Verkhovna Rada with the president's signature on May 12.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 17, Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum confirming their common desire to conclude a mutually beneficial economic partnership agreement between the two countries.

On April 30, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund. The next day, the text of the agreement was made public.

On May 8, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported draft law No. 0309 "On the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States of America on the establishment of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund." The legislative initiative received approval with the backing of 338 MPs.

Photo: President's Office