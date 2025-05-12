Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky, Erdogan Discuss Details Of Meeting In Istanbul

2025-05-12 03:07:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss details of the upcoming May 15 talks in Istanbul, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to take part.

The head of state said this in a post on social media , Ukrinform reports.

“I spoke with the President of Türkiye to discuss key details of the meeting in Türkiye, which could help bring an end to the war. I am grateful for his support and readiness to facilitate diplomacy at the highest level. We share a common view on the need for a ceasefire,” Zelensky wrote.

He stressed that it is also essential that partners ensure monitoring of the ceasefire.

Read also: Trump suggests he could fly to Istanbul for Zelensky-Putin meetin

“We are ready for direct talks with Putin. It is crucial that we in Europe continue working together to secure long-term guarantees of security. We will remain in constant contact with the United States. President Erdoğan and I agreed to continue our joint efforts to ensure peace,” Zelensky added.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he supports the idea of U.S. President Donald Trump to participate in talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on May 15.

Photo from archive

