Jerry Launches Revamped Website To Help Drivers Make Smarter Insurance And Auto Decisions

With premiums up 51%, Jerry's new site helps drivers navigate rising insurance costs with expert insights and resources.

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Car insurance premiums have surged 51% over the last three years, leaving many Americans struggling to keep up with rising costs and unsure of how to find the right coverage. As a result, many are either overpaying for unnecessary policies or facing gaps in their protection without realizing it.

"Buying too much or too little coverage undermines the purpose of car insurance - to protect you financially," said Josh Damico, Vice President of Insurance Operations at Jerry. "We know shopping for car insurance can feel overwhelming. That's why our app exists. Jerry helps customers confidently explore and learn about all of their coverage options, so they can make informed, financially smart decisions."

To address this knowledge gap, Jerry, the car insurance savings app, has launched its new website, jerry , which offers expert insights and practical resources to empower drivers. The site makes it easier than ever for drivers to make informed decisions about car insurance, auto repair and maintenance, and more. This launch also reflects Jerry's broader approach to car support - always on, AI-enhanced, and rooted in the needs of drivers.

One of more than five million valued Jerry customers, including Sean S. from Philadelphia, was able to turn major savings into a step toward homeownership. "My car insurance payment was too high and my brother-in-law recommended shopping with Jerry. I was eager to lower my car insurance payment. Jerry helped me save $700 a month! The savings are a big help, since I'm planning to buy a house and put those savings toward that investment. I would definitely recommend the app to others."

Jerry helps drivers navigate the complexities of shopping for car insurance to find shockingly good insurance rates fast. Jerry can also help drivers track their driving score to stay safe on the road and gain transparency in maintenance and repair costs. For more information or to get started, visit jerry .

About Jerry: Jerry is the largest digital car insurance broker in the U.S., helping five million customers find shockingly good insurance rates fast, track their driving score to stay safe on the road, and get transparency in maintenance and repair costs. Our app - driven by AI - is packed with features to help drivers eliminate frustrations in car ownership. To learn more or get started, visit jerry or download the Jerry app in the App Store or Google Play store

SOURCE Jerry

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED