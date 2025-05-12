Tata Soulfull Reinvents Kids' Snacking With Ragi Bites Crème Wafers

403
Tata Soulfull Reinvents Kids' Snacking With Ragi Bites Crème Wafers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 12th May 2025: Tata Soulfull, a pioneering brand in 'good-for-you' millet-based products, unveils its latest innovation – Ragi Bites Crème Wafers. Designed to redefine snacking, this exciting new treat delivers a perfect balance of great taste and wholesomeness. At the heart of this launch is the compelling tagline "No Junk, Creamy Crunch", effectively capturing the product's core proposition. The communication strategy aims to drive awareness, establish the wafers as a snacking option, and create a strong brand narrative that resonates with both children and parents alike.
Challenging the notion that tasty snacks lack nutrition, Tata Soulfull's Ragi Bites Wafers introduces a unique and wholesome proposition: No Maida, Crunchy Jowar, and Delicious Flavour Filling. Understanding the complex snacking landscape-where children are the primary consumers and mothers serve as key decision-makers-the brand has carefully formulated a product that is both tasty and wholesome.
To cater to different consumption needs, Ragi Bites Crème Wafers come in two distinct packaging options: Rs. 5 (10 g) pack – Pocket-friendly, available in Cheese and Chocolate flavors, and Rs. 50 (50 g) multi-serve pack – Ideal for families, available in Cheese, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Orange flavors. This strategic pricing and variety ensures accessibility across different consumer segments, making wholesome snacking an everyday choice.
Tata Soulfull is committed to ensuring strong visibility and engagement for the new product. The brand is adding a tag-on message to its existing Choco Sticks TV ad and airing it on kids' channels, alongside extensive in-store visibility and sampling activities to educate and excite its target audience.
Rasika Prashant, CMO of Tata Soulfull, highlights the brand's vision behind the launch, "In today's rapidly evolving consumer landscape, parents are actively seeking wholesome snacking options for their children. Ragi Bites Crème Wafers is an initiative to cater to this need. We've invested significant research and development to create a product that is wholesome and delivers on taste, affordability, and convenience. We're rewriting the narrative of what a 'wholesome snack' can be for the next generation of Indian consumers."
Tata Soulfull continues to make traditional grains like millets exciting and relevant for today's consumers. By transforming the perception of wholesome snacking, Tata Soulfull is not just offering a product but championing a shift toward choicest eating experiences for India's younger generation. As part of the Tata Consumer Products ecosystem, this launch reinforces the brand's commitment to developing innovative, wholesome food products. With Ragi Bites Crème Wafers, Tata Soulfull invites parents and children alike to experience a snack that delivers on taste and provides nutrition.
About Tata Consumer Products Limited
Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Organic India, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+ and Tata Gluco+. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Ching's Secret and Smith & Jones. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 263 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has a consolidated annual turnover of ~Rs. 15,206 Crs with operations in India and International markets.
