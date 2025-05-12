403
India PM: Operation Sindoor Has Drawn New Line In Counter-Terror
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 12 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that Operation Sindoor has drawn a new line in fight against terrorism.
In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, the Indian Prime Minister asserted that India has set a standard in dealing with terrorism.
"If there is a terrorist attack on India, a befitting reply will be given. We will respond in our own way, on our own terms...India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively on the terrorist bases flourishing under the cover of nuclear blackmail...We will not see the government that patronizes terrorism and the masters of terrorism separately," Modi said.
The prime minister also hailed the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy for carrying out the successful operation against terrorism, adding that the three forces, the Border Security Force and paramilitary forces, are constantly on alert and any misadventure from Pakistan would be dealt sternly.
Modi said that the military action was suspended after Pakistan appealed and said that it will not indulge in any sort of terror activities or military audacity. This was following unimaginable damage caused to airbases of the Pakistani Air Forces.
In a stern warning, Modi added: "We have just suspended our retaliatory action against Pakistan's terror and military camps. In the coming days, we will measure every step of Pakistan on the criterion that what sort of attitude Pakistan will adopt ahead."
He added that before the suspension of action, the Indian forces had already destroyed the infrastructure of terrorism on a large scale and at least 100 terrorists were eliminated. (end)
