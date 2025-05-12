403
Kuwait Assistant FM Restates Backing To Women's Sports Empowerment
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Duaij Al-Sabah Monday reiterated Kuwait's commitment to supporting women's sports empowerment and presence in regional and global technical, administrative and field aspects.
She made the statement to KUNA after welcoming the newly elected President of the International Olympic Committee Kirsty Coventry, who is in Kuwait to attend the General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).
She added that Kuwait attaches paramount significance to women's empowerment in all fields, including sports, under the direction of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and in line with relevant nationals laws and international agreements.
The Kuwaiti official congratulated Kirsty Coventry on having been elected as President of the International Olympic Committee, saying that her visit reflects the depth of international sports relations and Kuwait's status in this field. (end)
