UK PM Unveils Major Migration Plan, Vows To Cut Number
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 12 (KUNA) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised, Monday, to reduce the UK migration over the next four years, unveiling a stricter policy laid out in a new "Migration White Paper" set to be presented to Parliament today.
"Make no mistake, this plan means migration will fall. That is a promise," Starmer said at a Downing Street press conference.
Starmer's speech outlined tighter controls including mandatory English tests for migrants and their families, and extending the residency requirement for permanent settlement from five to ten years.
Starmer emphasized the reforms would establish a "controlled, selective, and fair" system, accusing some industries being "almost addicted to importing cheap labors, instead of investing in skills of people here and want a good job in their community."
He singled out engineering as an industry "where visas have rocketed while apprenticeships have plummeted".
Still, the plan includes fast-track visas for nurses, engineers, AI experts, and other who "genuinely contribute to Britain's growth and society" he explained.
Net migration hit a record 906,000 by June 2023, up 184,000 from the same period in 2019, The White Paper reflects months of policy research and outlines Labour's strategy to curb migration following a strong showing by the UK Reform in recent local elections. (end)
