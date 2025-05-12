403
Kuwaiti Minster Of Info. Receives Chairman Of Qatar Media Corporation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi received Chairman of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani upon his arrival in Kuwait to participate in the 28th GCC Ministers of Information Meeting.
Speaking to KUNA after the reception, Al-Mutairi said the meeting reflects the strong ties between GCC states.
He noted the prominent role and contributions of Qatari media and emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation to support a unified Gulf media voice.
Al-Mutairi affirmed the significance of such meetings in recognizing media as a pillar of development and cultural dialogue, stressing that joint efforts and the exchange of experiences among GCC media institutions can enhance content development and broaden its positive impact. (end)
