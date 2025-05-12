403
Zain Group (KW): 48.5 Mln Net Profits In '25 1St Qtr
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- Zain Group's 2025 net profit soared 66 percent since a year to reach KD 48.5 million (approximately USD 157 million), Chairman Mr. Osamah Al-Furaih said on Monday.
The group's revenues grew 15 percent to reach KD 536 million (USD 1.74 billion) from the previous year, he said in a press statement.
Profits grew by 15 percent before interest, tax, and depreciation to about KD 171 million (around USD 554 million). Data service revenues rose by 6 percent to $633 million, making up 36 percent of total consolidated revenues.
Al-Furaih stressed that the success marks a clear reaffirmation of Zain's long-term commitment to sustainable and consistent shareholder returns, as well as confidence in business's prospects.
Zain Vice-Chairman and Group CEO Bader Al-Kharafi commented: "It was a remarkable first quarter with solid operational performance and revenue growth across key markets, and this bodes well for rest of year as we expect this trajectory to continue, driving shareholder value." (end)
