Turkiye, Syria, Jordan Reiterate Need To Stop Israeli Aggression On Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, May 12 (KUNA) -- Foreign Ministers of Turkiye, Syria and Jordan have underlined the necessity of stopping the Israeli occupation aggression on Syria to maintain the country's stability and sovereignity.
The call came on Monday during a joint news conference brought together Turkish top diplomat Hakan Fidan, and his Jordanian and Syrian peers respectively Ayman Al-Safadi and Asaad Al-Shaibani.
Fidan said the expansion of Israeli occupation aggresison in Syria has threatened the country's stability and security.
He noted that his country has been making intensive international and regional diplomatic efforts since the collapse of Syria's Baath regime in December 2024.
As Syria's neighbors, he said they seek to find collective solutions to the standing problems on regional level, highlighting the expansion of Israeli occupation in Syria as a major issue.
Al-Shaibani renewed the call to end the Israeli occupation attacks on his country and lift international sanctions.
Syria's borders have been violated by the Israeli occupation forces that are systematic breaches of international law, Al-Shaibani told the conference.
Israeli occupation forces' air strikes which have been targeting Saria's infrastructure and killing innocents are not acts of self-defense, but well-studied escalations aiming to destabilize Syria, he stated.
Furthermore, Jordan's top diplomat said his country's stance goes in harmony with Damascus and Ankara positions regarding the end of Israeli aggression on Syria and the ongoing genocide on Gaza over 20 months.
The meeting mirrors a unified stance in supporting brothers in Syria, its stability and sovereignty, he noted.
Al-Safadi stressed the need of collective action to deal with challenges facing Syria.
The three ministers met on Monday to discuss security developments in Syria, mainly combating terror and facing common challenges. (end)
