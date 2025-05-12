403
Hamas Releases American-Israeli Prisoner
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 12 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Hamas Movement said on Monday it has freed American-Israeli prisoner Edan Alexander and handed him over to Red Cross Society officials in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza Strip.
Hamas said in a press release that the good gesture came following communications with the U.S. Administration as part of efforts exerted by mediators to reach a ceasefire, re-open border crossings and allow in relief aid.
It added that it had responded to recent relevant contacts in a very positive and flexible way.
Alexander had been held captive by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023. (end)
