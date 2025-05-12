Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hamas Releases American-Israeli Prisoner


2025-05-12 03:04:45
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 12 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Hamas Movement said on Monday it has freed American-Israeli prisoner Edan Alexander and handed him over to Red Cross Society officials in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza Strip.
Hamas said in a press release that the good gesture came following communications with the U.S. Administration as part of efforts exerted by mediators to reach a ceasefire, re-open border crossings and allow in relief aid.
It added that it had responded to recent relevant contacts in a very positive and flexible way.
Alexander had been held captive by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023. (end)
nq


MENAFN12052025000071011013ID1109539033

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search