Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

U.S. Pres. Signs Executive Order To Reduce Medince Prices To 90 Pct


2025-05-12 03:04:45
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 12 (KUNA) -- U.S. President Donald Trump declared Monday that the U.S. "will no longer tolerate profiteering and price gouging from Big Pharma" as he signed an executive order implementing what his administration is calling "most favored nations drug pricing."
"The principle is simple - whatever the lowest price paid for a drug in other developed countries, that is the price that Americans will pay," Trump said at the White House.
"Some prescription drug and pharmaceutical prices will be reduced almost immediately by 50 to 80 to 90 percent," he said.
Trump said that "starting today, the United States will no longer subsidize the healthcare of foreign countries, which is what we were doing."
"We're subsidizing othersآ' healthcare, the countries where they paid a small fraction of what for the same drug that what we pay many, many times more for and will no longer tolerate profiteering and price gouging from Big Pharma," he added. (end)
rsr


MENAFN12052025000071011013ID1109539032

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search