U.S. Pres. Signs Executive Order To Reduce Medince Prices To 90 Pct
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 12 (KUNA) -- U.S. President Donald Trump declared Monday that the U.S. "will no longer tolerate profiteering and price gouging from Big Pharma" as he signed an executive order implementing what his administration is calling "most favored nations drug pricing."
"The principle is simple - whatever the lowest price paid for a drug in other developed countries, that is the price that Americans will pay," Trump said at the White House.
"Some prescription drug and pharmaceutical prices will be reduced almost immediately by 50 to 80 to 90 percent," he said.
Trump said that "starting today, the United States will no longer subsidize the healthcare of foreign countries, which is what we were doing."
"We're subsidizing othersآ' healthcare, the countries where they paid a small fraction of what for the same drug that what we pay many, many times more for and will no longer tolerate profiteering and price gouging from Big Pharma," he added. (end)
