403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan, Indian Generals Conclude First Round Of Talks After Ceasefire
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 12 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and Indian military generals on Monday contacted over hotline for the first round of talks after a ceasefire stops escalation between the two countries.
According to state-owned Radio Pakistan, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India contacted over hotline.
This is the first round of talks between the DGMOs since the ceasefire between the two countries, it said.
The two neighboring nuclear armed rivals agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire on Saturday following days of intense military exchanges. (end)
sbk
According to state-owned Radio Pakistan, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India contacted over hotline.
This is the first round of talks between the DGMOs since the ceasefire between the two countries, it said.
The two neighboring nuclear armed rivals agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire on Saturday following days of intense military exchanges. (end)
sbk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment