Saudi Cabinet Rejects Israeli Occupation Incursion Into Gaza


2025-05-12 03:04:45
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 12 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Cabinet on Monday reaffirmed its categorical opposition to the incursion of the Israeli occupation forces into the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories, as well as their ongoing violations of international humanitarian law.
Saudi Press Agency quoted Issam bin Saad bin Saeed, state minister and Cabinet member for Shoura Council affairs, as saying that after the Cabinet's session was held under the chairmanship of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minster Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh.
The Cabinet reiterated Saudi Arabia's supportive position to the Palestinian cause and Palestinian brothers' rights, the agency said.
It also welcomed the ceasefire deal reached between India and Pakistan, affirming continued endeavors of the Kingdom, in collaboration with its international partners, to reach constant peace between the two countries, it stated. (end)
