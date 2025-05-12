403
Info. Min.: Accelerated Int'l Changes Need Further Coop. Among GCC Media
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said on Monday the 28th GCC information ministers' meeting was held amid accelerated international variables and important regional developments that necessitate further coordination, integration and cooperation among GCC media.
Chairing the meeting, Al-Mutairi conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to the conferees.
Media has become an effective factor in formulating paths and public opinions, and defending "our Gulf identity, security and stability", he said.
Thus, developing joint Gulf media action is a top priority and a strategic necessity implied by the current challenges, topped with the accelerating digital transformation and knowledge spreading, he noted.
"We have achieved, thanks to Allah and then the GCC leaders, tangible steps in developing media cooperation mechanisms," he noted.
He hoped that the meeting would be a new phase in boosting cooperation through backing common initiatives and projects, and unifying media messages as well increasing joint training and cooperating in technical legislations.
The minister reiterated the importance of the Gulf media's role in raising awareness of societies and transferring truth in a manner that shows "our principled" stances and embodies solidarity values.
He expressed congratulation on the re-launch of common application of GCC news agencies, an advanced move toward bolstering joint Gulf media action.
Al-Mutairi expressed appreciation to Qatar represented in head of Qatar Media Corporation Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani to the outstanding presidency of the previous period that showed Qatar's constant commitment to backing and boosting common efforts for recovery in all fields.
He also thanked GCC General Secretariat, topped with General Secretary Jassem Al-Budaiwi, for outstanding efforts made in preparing and organizing this meeting, and the staff of the Information Ministry.
Meanwhile, GCC chief Al-Budaiwi expressed great thanks to His Highness the Amir, the current President of GCC Supreme Council, for Kuwait's support to the joint Gulf action, and to the minister for hosting this gathering.
GCC states have a prestigious position on international and regional media map, thanks to the directives of GCC leaders who have paid much attention to Gulf media to be a tool and a bridge for communication, Al-Budaiwi pointed out.
This comes in light of accelerated technical and media challenges in the world that require keeping pace with these developments through expanding the horizons of integration and cooperation among GCC media institutions, and building partnerships with international and regional media platforms, he stated.
The meeting was held, within the framework of the GCC leaders' directives, to enhance the pivotal role of common Gulf media in highlighting the council's achievements over four decades, he said.
Media challenges facing GCC States require closer collaboration and integration than ever, he said, referring to systematic media campaigns and false information that target the security of "our states, undermine their societies' cohesion and seek to drive a wedge among our nations".
Al-Budaiwi underlined the need of intensifying joint efforts to confront these hostile campaigns, and fake and offensive accounts that target Gulf unity, extolling the key and valuable endeavors of member states in supporting Gulf media initiatives and projects seeking to raise awareness, education, strengthen common Gulf identity, and highlight achievements.
He elaborated that the meeting's agenda included many deep and key topics, including joint Gulf media themes and initiatives formulated and presented by GCC States' media agencies committees.
Al-Budaiwi congratulated the GCC states on the re-launch of the new joint application of GCC States' news agencies. (end)
