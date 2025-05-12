Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Libya, Islamic Development Bank Discuss Cooperation Prospects


Tripoli: Minister of Finance in the Libyan Government of National Unity Khaled Al Mabrouk discussed Monday with a delegation from the Islamic Development Bank, headed by Ahmed Ag Aboubacrine, ways to enhance cooperation between Libya and the bank.

The meeting discussed several programs and projects to support and finance small and medium-sized enterprises, enhance national food security, develop and consolidate Islamic banking, expand public-private sector partnerships, and enhance cooperation in joint projects.

