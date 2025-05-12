Notre Dame De Namur University Wins Best Of San Mateo Area Award For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Belmont, CA, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) has once again earned top recognition as the Best Institution for Continuing Education in the 2025 Best of San Mateo Area Awards, marking the second consecutive year the university has received this honor. This year's awards drew more than 40,000 votes across 100+ categories, and once again, NDNU earned top honors in its category.



The Best of San Mateo Area Award, sponsored by the San Mateo Area Chamber of Commerce, celebrates local businesses, nonprofits, and institutions that demonstrate outstanding performance in their respective industries. NDNU stood out among its peers for its forward-thinking academic programs, highly credentialed faculty, and deep-rooted commitment to serving adult learners and working professionals across the region.



“We are honored and delighted to be recognized once again by our community as a leader in continuing education,” said Beth Martin, Ph.D., President of Notre Dame de Namur University.“This award is not only a reflection of the excellence in our academic programming but also a testament to the trust and partnership we have built with our students and the greater San Mateo community. At NDNU, we are committed to providing accessible, relevant, and empowering education for every learner, at every stage of life.”



Founded in 1851, NDNU is one the third oldest private institutions of higher education in the state of California. The university has evolved over the years to meet the changing needs of adult learners, with a particular emphasis on graduate programs and degree completion programs in high-demand fields such as education, business, and psychology. NDNU's flexible course offerings-including evening, weekend, and online classes-are specifically designed to support busy professionals who are balancing work, family, and other responsibilities while pursuing their academic goals.



“Our approach is student-centered and mission-driven,” said Beth Martin, PhD.“We recognize that continuing education is not a one-size-fits-all journey. That's why we've built programs that are academically rigorous yet flexible, with a strong emphasis on real-world applicability. This recognition from the San Mateo community reinforces that we are on the right path.”



In addition to academic excellence, NDNU is deeply committed to values of social justice, inclusion, and social responsibility. The university cultivates a learning environment that empowers students from all backgrounds to thrive and make meaningful contributions to their communities. This holistic, values-based approach has made NDNU a trusted institution for those seeking not just a degree, but a deeper sense of purpose through their educational journey.



As NDNU celebrates this back-to-back honor, it continues to expand partnerships with local industries, school districts, and nonprofit organizations to ensure that its programs remain responsive to the evolving workforce needs. The university also plans to continue to provide access and affordability for underserved student populations.



About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master's degrees in business, education, and psychology, undergraduate degree completion programs in business and psychology, and teacher credentials. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit

Kurt Allen, Vice President, Marketing and Communications Notre Dame de Namur University