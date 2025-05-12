Cognigy And Spinsci Technologies Announce AI-Enabled Patient Access With Real-Time EHR Integration At HIMSS Texas 2025

DALLAS, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cognigy, a global leader in AI-powered customer service solutions, and SpinSci Technologies, a pioneer in EHR-integrated patient access solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration aimed at transforming patient communications for healthcare providers across the United States. The integrated solution will be presented at HIMSS Texas 2025 from May 12-14, highlighting how the combined platform helps reduce contact center workload, enhance provider responsiveness, and improve the overall patient experience-all while leveraging existing infrastructure investments.

This partnership combines Cognigy's enterprise-class AI Agent solutions with SpinSci's real-time connectivity to major Electronic Health Record (EHR) platforms, enabling patients to manage appointments, medication refills, lab results, and other services independently via voice, web, or chat.

“This collaboration is built with both patients and providers in mind,” said Ashvin Asava, Chief Revenue Officer at SpinSci Technologies.“Health systems face mounting pressure to improve access and operational efficiency. By uniting our capabilities, we help organizations meet these demands without disrupting their current systems.”

Key Benefits for Healthcare Providers

Optimize Operational Costs: Achieve up to a 75% reduction in patient engagement costs through intelligent automation and task offloading.

Drive Strategic Savings: Realize over $5 million in annual savings by streamlining contact center workflows and minimizing manual interventions.

Enhance Patient Engagement: Increase self-service usage by 30%, resulting in higher patient satisfaction and a measurable decrease in inbound requests.

Accelerate Service Delivery: Enable 50% faster resolution of patient inquiries through real-time EHR integration and automation.

Scale Engagement Without Infrastructure Change: Provide 24/7 multichannel access-voice, web, and chat-without requiring new systems or complex integrations.

“Our collaboration with SpinSci demonstrates the power of AI Agents to transform patient engagement while preserving critical investments in existing healthcare infrastructure,” said Hardy Myers, SVP of Global Partnerships at Cognigy.“Together, we're empowering healthcare providers to deliver more responsive, accessible, and efficient care through intelligent, automated patient interactions.”

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit .



About Cognigy

Cognigy is transforming the customer service industry with the most advanced AI Agent platform for enterprise contact centers. Its award-winning solution, Cognigy, empowers enterprises to deliver instant, hyper-personalized, multilingual service on any channel. By integrating Generative and Conversational AI to create Agentic AI, Cognigy delivers AI Agents that redefine customer experiences, drive satisfaction, and support contact center employees in real-time. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their contact center. Cognigy's impressive worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Nestlé, DHL, Frontier Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota.

For more information and to book a demo visit: . Follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) @Cognigy and on LinkedIn at .



About SpinSci Technologies

SpinSci Technologies helps healthcare providers optimize patient access, automate workflows, and streamline communication through secure, real-time EHR integrations. Their solutions support leading health systems in delivering coordinated, efficient, and patient-friendly experiences.

