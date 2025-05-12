The Institute Of Culinary Education Los Angeles Campus Celebrates 2025 Graduates In Milestone Ceremony, Celebrating 50Th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) will honor the next generation of culinary leaders at its LA campus commencement ceremony on May 12, 2025, at the California Institute of Technology. The ceremony will feature chefs and industry leaders, including chefs Curtis Stone and Steve Samson .

Stone, acclaimed chef and television personality, will deliver the keynote address to the graduates. Known for his Michelin-starred restaurant Gwen and extensive media presence including Iron Chef, Top Chef Masters and more, Stone's career is a testament to the accomplishments that culinary professionals can achieve with passion and dedication.

Samson , a celebrated ICE alumnus and the executive chef/owner of Rossoblu and Superfine Pizza, is the alumni speaker. This year, in celebration of the school's 50th anniversary , Samson has been recognized as one of ICE's 50 Distinguished Alumni.

"We are incredibly proud of all our graduates have accomplished and the dedication they've shown throughout their time at ICE," said Lachlan Sands, president of ICE's Los Angeles campus. "As they move into the future, we are confident they will make a lasting impact on the culinary world with their passion, creativity and leadership."

The ceremony will include presentations to graduates of ICE's associate degree and diploma programs.

"We are proud of the growing graduation classes at our Los Angeles campus since its opening in 2018," said Rick Smilow, ICE CEO. "Since our founding 50 years ago ICE has trained thousands of culinary professionals who have gone on to achieve success in every area of the industry. This graduating class joins a legacy of talented alumni who continue to shape the future of food."

ICE's New York campus students will graduate on June 24.

About the Institute of Culinary Education

The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) is one of the largest culinary schools in the world. Established in 1975, ICE offers award-winning in-person (in NYC & LA) and online career training programs in Culinary Arts , Pastry & Baking Arts , Plant-Based Culinary Arts, Restaurant & Culinary Management and Tourism, Travel & Hospitality Management , and professional development in Bread Baking , Advanced Cuisine , Cake Decorating and Sommelier Training . Visit us at ice or join us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube at @iceculinary to Find Your Culinary VoiceTM.

