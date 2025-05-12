OMWEB Launches Cutting-Edge AI And AR Services To Empower Digital Transformation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OMWEB, a leading provider of digital solutions, has announced the official launch of its advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) services. This strategic expansion underscores OMWEB's commitment to helping businesses harness next-generation technologies to enhance efficiency, engagement, and customer experience.The newly introduced AI service offerings include:- AI Tool and Platform Selection – Expert support in identifying the most effective AI tools tailored to specific business needs.- API Integration for AI Services – Seamless integration of AI-powered APIs from platforms such as Google Vision, OpenAI, and Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services into existing business systems.- AI Consulting Services – Strategic guidance on AI adoption, implementation, and scalability to ensure long-term success.Alongside its AI services, OMWEB is rolling out a suite of innovative AR solutions designed to redefine how businesses connect with their customers:- AR Business Cards – Interactive, scannable business cards that deliver rich content such as videos and digital portfolios.- Virtual Product Visualization – AR applications that enable users to view and interact with products in real-world environments before making a purchase.- AR-Powered Marketing Campaigns – Immersive campaigns that utilize augmented reality to elevate brand engagement and customer interaction.“These services represent a significant step forward in our mission to empower businesses through intelligent and immersive technology,” said Nikhil Gupta, Proprietor at OMWEB.“By integrating AI and AR, we're providing clients with the tools they need to innovate, compete, and thrive in a digital-first world.”With this launch, OMWEB continues to solidify its position as a trusted partner in digital transformation, delivering solutions that bridge creativity, intelligence, and impact.

