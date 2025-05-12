Global Leadership Academy Charter School-West Scholars Follow Underground Railroad To Canada, Motown, Historic Sites

GLA Logo

Excursion Follows 6th Grade Civil Rights Tour in Southern States; 8th Grade Heads to The Bahamas in June

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Leadership Academy Charter School-West (GLA) Scholars Follow the Underground Railroad into Canada--Motown and other Historic Sites on the return trip.Global Leadership Academy Charter School West's (GLA) seventh-grade scholars have embarked on a multi-day learning tour across Canada, Michigan, and Ohio, retracing the historic paths taken by freedom seekers as part of the Underground Railroad and exploring significant cultural landmarks.The excursion is a hallmark of GLA's commitment to "Preparing the Future Leaders of the World," providing students with an opportunity to experience history beyond the classroom. It will include visits to pivotal sites such as the Salem Chapel B.M.E. Church, founded by Harriet Tubman, and the Buxton National Historic Site and Museum. Students will also explore the Chatham-Kent Black Historical Society and Black Mecca Museum, the Motown Museum, the Charles H. Wright Museum, and the National Underground Freedom Center, among others.According to Dr. Naomi Johnson Booker, CEO of Global Leadership Academy Charter School-West, the purpose of the excursions is twofold.“First, we want our scholars to see and understand the joy and resilience of being an African American by learning about our struggles and achievements. Second, we aim to inspire our scholars to recognize their agency and the impact they can have as future leaders of the world. By connecting with history personally and directly, the scholars gain a deeper appreciation for the sacrifices made. We encourage them to consider how they can make a positive impact on the world.”The Canada-bound excursion began at dawn, as scholars and staff gathered at Global Leadership Academy Charter School West, located at 4601 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia.GLA is a public charter school that serves grades K-8. In seventh grade, scholars are expected to obtain a passport for international travel. In addition to their excursion to Canada, GLA's scholars participate in an overseas expedition as part of their eighth-grade experience. Expeditions for scholars start in Philadelphia during kindergarten. As students advance through the grades, they travel further into Pennsylvania, the United Nations in New York, and Washington, D.C. By the time GLA scholars are ready to transition to high school, they are passport-holding world travelers, having logged more miles than most college graduates.In June, GLA's 8th-grade scholars will travel to the Bahamas. Previous international excursions have taken GLA scholars to Africa, China, Haiti, and Jamaica, with plans to include Ghana in future itineraries.Dr. Booker states that the overarching goal of GLA's excursions is to prepare future world leaders and close the achievement gap through exposure.“For scholars to understand the world, they need to experience it firsthand. GLA provides them with real-world experiences through excursions that bring classroom learning to life.”GLA scholars and staff are available for interviews at any destination. To arrange an interview at any part of GLA's excursion, please contact Ken Kilpatrick at 215-817-3095 or via email at ....

