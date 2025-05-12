“Best Tasting, Triple High Seltzer” Continues with Debut of New Flavor – Pineapple

Triple High Seltzer Logo

Triple's low-dose THC seltzer variety packs will now include 4 delicious flavors: cherry lemon, lime, grapefruit, and the new pineapple

- Triple Chief Marketing Officer Lambo Perkins

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Triple , the THC beverage brand redefining social drinking, is thrilled to maintain its focus on superior taste and high-quality flavors with the introduction of pineapple to it's delicious variety pack.

The pineapple option is available in Triple's variety pack of 12, 12-oz cans of high seltzer. The new flavor is a complementary addition to Triple's other refreshing THC infused seltzers which include cherry lemon, lime, and grapefruit.

Unlike many cannabis beverage brands that are cloudy or cloyingly sweet, Triple places unprecedented attention on superior sensory experiences in taste, mouth feel and more, providing the best tasting cannabis seltzer on the market.

“For our THC-infused drinks, we work with the best formulators in the business so that each flavor is unique and enjoyable,” said Triple Chief Marketing Officer Lambo Perkins.“When we add THC and carbonation to our seltzers, we ensure the final liquid is crystal clear and not hazy, providing a more visually appealing experience. Lastly, we use natural ingredients and real fruit juice so our cannabis infused drinks provide a well-rounded sensory experience, all without sacrificing our low calorie count.”

Triple continues to set the standard for THC beverages by offering flavor-forward, sessionable products that rival the best alcohol-spiked drinks, minus the downsides. With an onset time of 15-20 mins, this low-calorie, low-sugar drink makes Triple (3 mg of hemp-derived THC per can) a guilt-free alternative to alcohol, providing a buzz without the dreaded next-day hangover.

“THC infused beverages are increasingly popular for many good reasons, and this new flavor is in direct response to that deepening consumer demand that we are hearing directly from our customers as summer approaches,” said Will Spartin, Triple Chief Operating Officer.“This flavor expansion broadens Triple's place in the cannabis drink space.”

In line with the tastes and preferences of the Gen-Z and Millennial Consumer, Triple provides two mainstream products in the emerging cannabis space: Triple High Seltzer and the Triple Drop, a grab-and-go THC drop packet. Both the Triple Drop (5 mg of hemp-derived THC per packet) and Triple High Seltzer are low-dose options, making Triple approachable for individuals who have never tried THC. And for those who have, it's a drink that's easily buildable.

In variety packs, the pineapple THC seltzer will be available at select retailers where Triple High Seltzer can be found. Nationally, find Triple seltzer at drinktriple.

About Triple

Triple is a bubbly, refreshing THC-infused seltzer that's as delicious as your favorite cocktail, but without the calories or the hangover. Triple gives you the buzz you're looking for in a social beverage, without the commonly associated side effects of traditional cannabis. With the perfect amount of THC, Triple is a drink you can consume all day or night to party with friends or unwind at home. For more information, go to

Sean Hixson

BTLPR

+1 314-283-0341

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.