Huntington Hotel Group Opens New Residence Inn And Springhill Suites By Marriott In San Luis Obispo, CA

Perfectly situated next to the newly developed SLO Ranch Farms & Marketplace, the hotel gives guests immediate access to local produce, artisan shops and community events. Just minutes from downtown San Luis Obispo, Cal Poly, and top destinations like Avila Beach, Pismo Beach, and Edna Valley Wine Country, the location offers a convenient home base for both leisure and business travelers.

A Blend of Comfort and Style

The property features two unique brands under one roof, catering to a variety of traveler needs:

Residence Inn by Marriott

- Extended-stay suites with full kitchens and comfortable living spaces

- Ideal for longer stays, relocations, and corporate assignments

SpringHill Suites by Marriott

- Contemporary all-suite accommodations with separate living and sleeping areas

- Stylish design perfect for weekend getaways and business travel

Shared Amenities Include:

- Complimentary hot breakfast served daily

- Free high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the hotel

- Outdoor pool with lounge seating

- Modern fitness center with cardio and weight equipment

- On-site bar and grill

- Pet-friendly accommodations

The hotel is led by General Manager Golda Escalante, whose hospitality expertise ensures a guest experience defined by comfort, convenience, and exceptional service.

"We are incredibly proud to open these two beautiful Marriott hotels in such a special part of California," said Kevin Keefer, Principal of Huntington Hotel Group. "This project reflects years of planning and collaboration with our valued partners and community."

"San Luis Obispo has long been a sought-after destination, and we're thrilled to contribute to its growth with this new dual-branded offering," added Brent Andrus, Principal of Huntington Hotel Group. "We believe this property offers something truly unique for visitors to the Central Coast."

Strategic Investment Partnership

The project was developed in partnership with EB5 Capital and Somera Capital Management.

"We want to congratulate Huntington Hotel Group on successfully delivering this exciting project – our sixth partnership together," said Jonathan Mullen, Senior Vice President of Investments at EB5 Capital. "The EB-5 investment in the hotel provided critical funding at a time when the capital markets for hospitality development proved to be constrained."

About Huntington Hotel Group

Huntington Hotel Group is a leading hotel investment, development, and management company based in Texas, with a proven track record of delivering high-quality, guest-centric hospitality experiences. The company has developed and managed top-tier properties across the United States and has a reputation for operational excellence and strategic growth. For more information, visit .

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors with opportunities to invest in job-creating U.S. commercial real estate projects through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the company has served investors from over 75 countries and raised over $1.3 billion across 45 projects. EB5 Capital protects 100% of investor funds with FDIC insurance before deployment. Learn more at .

About Somera Capital Management

Founded in 1994, Somera Capital Management has over 30 years of real estate development and investment experience. The firm has completed more than 120 transactions on behalf of its partners and investors. Somera's partners and team members have worked together for an average of 20 years. With a strong track record of success in the hospitality, multi-family, and retail sectors, Somera is well-established along California's coastal regions, including Santa Barbara, the Central Coast, and the Bay Area.

For reservations or to arrange a tour, please contact:

Elaina Jardini

Dual Director of Sales

Residence Inn & SpringHill Suites by Marriott

Phone: 1-805-242-5100

Email: [email protected]

Website: and

