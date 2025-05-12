Shining A Light On Nihar Mehta's Disappearance: Join Us On May 15

$10,000 Reward Announced: Press Conference on Nihar Mehta's Disappearance

ORANGE, Calif., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moses Castillo Investigations -- On May 15, 2025 , the family of Nihar Mehta will hold a press conference in front of the Orange Police Department at 1107 N. Batavia, Orange, CA 92867 . Beginning promptly at 10:00 AM , this pivotal event is aimed at engaging the community in the ongoing investigation into Nihar's disappearance.

Nihar's parents and loved ones will deliver heartfelt reflections on his life, share their unwavering hope for his safe return, and renew their plea for the public's help in uncovering the truth. Updates on the case will be provided, along with expressions of gratitude to law enforcement and everyone committed to finding Nihar.

To encourage leads, a $10,000 reward is being offered for credible information that results in Nihar's safe return or an arrest and conviction related to his case. No detail is too small-call the anonymous tip line at 1-866-591-6950 if you have any insights that could help bring Nihar home.

For more details about the case, visit MissinginOrangeCounty .

The Mehta family invites media representatives and the community to stand together during this critical moment. By amplifying Nihar's story, we can work toward justice and resolution.

SOURCE Moses Castillo Investigations, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED