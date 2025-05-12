JP Orleans And Piazza Development Co. Announce Grand Opening Of Harper Grand And Finley II Model Homes At River Trail At Valley Forge



Guided tours of the newly completed Harper Grand and Finley II model homes

Giveaways for exciting prizes

A delicious catered lunch Live music to set the tone for a festive afternoon

Located just minutes from the Valley Forge National Historical Park and the vibrant King of Prussia Town Center, River Trail at Valley Forge combines natural beauty, modern convenience, and stunning design. The community offers a unique lifestyle with direct access to the Schuylkill River Trail and the Schuylkill River for walking, biking, and other outdoor adventures.

The Harper Grand and Finley II models have been professionally decorated by Z.Domus Designs, and showcase spacious layouts, designer finishes, and flexible living spaces perfect for families of all sizes.

"This event is a great opportunity for homebuyers to experience first-hand the craftsmanship and thoughtful design that sets JP Orleans homes apart," said Gary Stefanoni, VP Sales and Marketing for JP Orleans. "We look forward to welcoming the community and sharing what makes River Trail at Valley Forge such a special place to call home."

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Location: River Trail at Valley Forge, King of Prussia, PA | 900 Mancill Mill Road, King of Prussia PA

For more information, or to RSVP for the event, visit us at JPOrleans

About JPOrleans

JPOrleans is a third-generation homebuilder with a tradition of excellence, dependability, and value. With more than 100 years of family history in homebuilding, the company has earned the confidence of generations of homeowners through a strong commitment to excellence and reliability. JPOrleans homes are located in highly desirable locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the Charlotte, N.C. area.

About Piazza Development Co.

Piazza Development Company (" PDC ") is a family-owned real estate land banking and development company that owns Residential, Commercial and Industrial Zoned Properties in the Tri-State Philadelphia Area. As its operating partner Daniel Piazza Esquire often ventures with Developers who have a specific set of talents apropos to PDC's specific development objectives.

CONTACT: Gary Stefanoni

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

609.251.6056

[email protected]

