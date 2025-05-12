MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dovre Group Plc Managers' Transactions May 12, 2025, at 9:30 pm

Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions - Corporatum Oy

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Corporatum Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer

Name: Aaron Michelin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Dovre Group Plc

LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 108098/9/12

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1436 Unit price: 0.22 EUR

(2): Volume: 3589 Unit price: 0.22 EUR

(3): Volume: 8972 Unit price: 0.22 EUR

(4): Volume: 18547 Unit price: 0.22 EUR

(5): Volume: 1992 Unit price: 0.22 EUR

(6): Volume: 3215 Unit price: 0.218 EUR

(7): Volume: 465 Unit price: 0.219 EUR

(8): Volume: 1100 Unit price: 0.219 EUR

(9): Volume: 2119 Unit price: 0.219 EUR

(10): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0.212 EUR

(11): Volume: 10 Unit price: 0.212 EUR

(12): Volume: 2755 Unit price: 0.218 EUR

(13): Volume: 621 Unit price: 0.218 EUR

(14): Volume: 1514 Unit price: 0.218 EUR

(15): Volume: 932 Unit price: 0.216 EUR

(16): Volume: 788 Unit price: 0.214 EUR

(17): Volume: 1542 Unit price: 0.214 EUR

Aggregated transactions (17):

Volume: 54597 Volume weighted average price: 0.21858 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-07

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 916 Unit price: 0.218 EUR

(2): Volume: 976 Unit price: 0.219 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 1892 Volume weighted average price: 0.21852 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5227 Unit price: 0.22 EUR

(2): Volume: 1258 Unit price: 0.221 EUR

(3): Volume: 478 Unit price: 0.221 EUR

(4): Volume: 796 Unit price: 0.221 EUR

(5): Volume: 1447 Unit price: 0.221 EUR

(6): Volume: 306 Unit price: 0.219 EUR

(7): Volume: 893 Unit price: 0.219 EUR

(8): Volume: 2646 Unit price: 0.216 EUR

(9): Volume: 3568 Unit price: 0.219 EUR

(10): Volume: 1083 Unit price: 0.219 EUR

(11): Volume: 196 Unit price: 0.219 EUR

(12): Volume: 1612 Unit price: 0.219 EUR

(13): Volume: 1665 Unit price: 0.22 EUR

(14): Volume: 7000 Unit price: 0.22 EUR

(15): Volume: 18 Unit price: 0.22 EUR

(16): Volume: 7000 Unit price: 0.22 EUR

(17): Volume: 9373 Unit price: 0.221 EUR

(18): Volume: 10523 Unit price: 0.221 EUR

(19): Volume: 1281 Unit price: 0.221 EUR

(20): Volume: 9520 Unit price: 0.22 EUR

Aggregated transactions (20):

Volume: 65890 Volume weighted average price: 0.2201 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-09

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 826 Unit price: 0.221 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 826 Volume weighted average price: 0.221 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-09

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 894 Unit price: 0.221 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 894 Volume weighted average price: 0.221 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-09

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 901 Unit price: 0.221 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 901 Volume weighted average price: 0.221 EUR

Dovre Group is a provider of renewable energy project development and construction projects in wind, solar, battery energy storage systems and heat pump facilities in the Nordic countries through Group companies Suvic Oy and Renetec Oy. In addition, Proha Oy provides project management software with related services and eSite provides industrial virtual reality services. Net sales for the Group in 2024 were 99.3 MEUR and it employs around 200 people. Website:

