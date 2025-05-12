Kypholift Debuts At ISMRM 2025: Transforming Patient Positioning For Safer, More Accurate Imaging

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Visit ISMRM Booth H19 for Hands-On Demonstrations of the KyphoLiftTM and KyphoWedgeTM Systems

- Brandon Johnson, CEO & Founder of KyphoLiftSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- KyphoLift , a breakthrough in diagnostic imaging support systems, is proud to announce its first-time exhibition at the ISMRM & ISMRT Annual Meeting & Exhibition, 10–15 May 2025, in Honolulu, Hawai'i. Attendees are invited to Booth H19 for live, hands-on demonstrations of the KyphoLiftTM and KyphoWedge TM, designed to revolutionize patient positioning in diagnostic imaging.Accurate imaging starts with proper positioning-but for patients with kyphosis, obesity, or limited mobility, standard positioning practices often fail. Manual lifting, unstable pillow stacks, and frequent repositioning compromise both safety and image quality. KyphoLift offers a new standard of care: empowering technologists to safely and efficiently position patients without the need for additional staff, even during low-coverage shifts.“Imaging accuracy shouldn't be dependent on how many hands are available,” said Brandon Johnson, Founder of KyphoLift.“We created KyphoLift to solve the real, daily challenges radiology teams face-enhancing safety, improving comfort, and enabling more diagnostic scans with less hassle.”The KyphoLift Advantage.Enables safe, solo positioning of patients.Reduces injury risk for technologists and patients.Increases patient comfort and stability.Improves image quality for better diagnostic confidence.Boosts scan throughput and clinic efficiencyWith increasing patient volume and a global technologist shortage, KyphoLift is uniquely positioned to streamline radiology workflows and improve outcomes.Visit Booth H19 during the ISMRM & ISMRT Annual Meeting & Exhibition to experience KyphoLift and KyphoWedge in action.###About KyphoLiftKyphoLift is a medical device company committed to advancing diagnostic imaging through safer, more effective patient positioning systems. Its flagship products, KyphoLift and KyphoWedge, are engineered to reduce strain, increase imaging accuracy, and improve care delivery. Learn more at .

