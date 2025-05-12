City Beat News Honors Three Businesses For A Decade Plus Of Outstanding Customer Service

Three businesses have made a name for themselves by providing an excellent experience for customers every time, earning 11 straight Spectrum Awards.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Three business recently proved they are there for customers and patients in more ways than one, earning 11 consecutive Spectrum Awards from City Beat News for providing a top-notch customer experience.Nightingale's Nursing & Attendants in Florence, South Carolina, provides high-quality in-home care services for adult and pediatric patients. From daily tasks like bathing, getting dressed, getting groceries and paying bills to medical needs, the team at Nightingale's can handle it all. In fact, the agency has brought more licensed nurses onto the team in recent years to handle increasingly complex medical issues such as gastrostomy tubes, wound care, port-a-caths and more. Owned by a registered nurse and in business for more than 20 years, Nightingale's treats both clients and employees with the utmost compassion and respect. That has led to word-of-mouth referrals and a growing business, along with a host of awards. For more information, visit the agency's Award Page at .Performance Training Center in San Diego offers a high-level approach to modern personal training. For the past 15 years, the center has been providing one-on-one personal training, both live and via tele-training, as well as live group training, group training classes on Facebook with 24-hour access, nutrition services, and digestive health counseling. To ensure clients receive the best services, all training staff have degrees and advanced education in exercise science and nutrition. The clients' goals are the priority and are met through a comprehensive program that is easy to follow and completely designed to each client's individual needs. For more information, visit the center's Award Page at .Advanced Spine & Sports Care has been providing top-quality chiropractic care to Chicago for more than 25 years. From its brand-new, state-of-the-art clinic in Chicago's Lakeview Lincoln Park neighborhood, Advanced Spine & Sports Care uses the most up-to-date treatments, information and technology to give patients the best care possible. Whether it's a sports, dance, work or other injury or issue, Dr. Jason Ingham and his highly experienced team treat patients with expertise and compassion, all with the goal of helping them achieve optimal health. For more information on the clinic, visit its Award Page at .In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades - all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to .

