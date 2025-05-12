FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 Official Emblem Illuminates Emerging Talent Ahead Of Newly Expanded Tournament

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: A modern, dynamic brand for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 has been revealed ahead of the first 48-team edition of the tournament which will take place in November 2025.

The fresh emblem cleverly incorporates the coveted trophy as negative space within the“U” of“U-17”, creating a bold silhouette that also represents a spotlight, which is the core symbol of the tournament's new identity.

The result is an engaging brand that respects the FIFA U-17 World Cup's heritage, while looking ahead to the future of the game, as FIFA and the host nation join forces to illuminate emerging players, who are firmly at the heart of the story.

The warm, overlapping layers of colour radiate outwards, representing football's worldwide reach, inclusivity and dynamism, highlighting the discovery and growth of young talent. Serving as a beacon, it captures the energy and ambition of aspiring players, celebrating their journey from local pitches to the world stage and inspiring fans with the promise of future stars.

“We are excited for the brand launch of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, which will form an important fixture in Qatar's football calendar for the next five years,” said Qatar's Minister of Sports and Youth and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani.

“Since the start of this decade, Qatar has delivered world-class football events on the regional, continental and global levels. Turning our attention to youth tournaments was the natural next step, stemming from our long-term investment in youth development in sport.”

“We look forward to welcoming U-17 squads from around the world to the first 48-team World Cup in history, and hope that their experience of our state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities offers an inspirational glimpse of what they could expect in the future as they progress further in their footballing careers.”

“The FIFA U-17 World Cup has proven to be an important stepping stone for the next generation of the world's best young footballers, who display exceptional skill and dedication,” said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström.

“The tournament's new Official Emblem emphasises the team spirit, youthful audacity, remarkable strength, and optimism which will be on full display in November 2025. The well-proven ability of Qatar as a host of FIFA events merged with the country's exceptional infrastructure and warm hospitality will provide the perfect stage for this historic competition.”

All 48 teams have already qualified for the biggest-ever edition of the showpiece youth tournament that saw the likes of Luis Figo, Francesco Totti, Ronaldinho, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Neymar and Phil Foden rise to stardom.

A brand-new tournament format will play out as Germany look to defend the title that they won in thrilling fashion at the tournament in Indonesia in 2023, when they beat France on penalties in a dramatic final.

In the coming months, FIFA will unveil further details in the build-up to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, including the tournament's draw which will take place in Doha on 25 May 2025 and be live-streamed on FIFA+. Those interested in receiving information on how to apply for tickets can register here.