Carlo Ancelotti To Take Over As Brazil Coach: Federation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Rio de Janeiro: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will leave the club at the end of the season to take charge of the Brazil national team, the Brazilian Football Confederation announced Monday.

The 65-year-old Ancelotti will become Brazil's first foreign coach, with Xabi Alonso set to be appointed as the new Real Madrid boss after confirming his exit from Bayer Leverkusen.