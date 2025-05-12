Sheikh Joaan Leads Qatari Delegation At 45Th OCA General Assembly

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Kuwait City: His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) and Senior Vice President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), led Qatar's delegation at the 45th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia, held in Kuwait.

The Assembly brought together representatives from all 45 National Olympic Committees across Asia, convening to assess progress, align on shared goals, and make strategic decisions shaping the future of sport across the continent.

For Qatar, the meetings offered more than a platform for dialogue, they affirmed a legacy of delivery, a future of capability, and the trust of a region preparing for the Doha 2030 Asian Games.

Joining Sheikh Joaan were Dr. Thani Abdulrahman Al Kuwari, Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia for West Asia and Second Vice President of the QOC, and His Excellency Jassim Rashid Al Buenain, Secretary General of the QOC.

During the Assembly, His Excellency Jassim Al-Buenain delivered a comprehensive update on the progress of the Doha 2030 Asian Games.

With five years remaining and the ceremonial handover from Aichi Nagoya scheduled for 2026, the update demonstrated that Qatar is not only on track, but defining new standards in operational readiness, athlete experience, and strategic planning.

“Doha 2030 will not only deliver excellence on the field of play,” said Al Buenain in his address.“It will reflect what the Olympic Movement stands for: unity, resilience, and shared ambition. These Games will be felt by every athlete who finds courage, by every volunteer who finds meaning, and by every child who dares to dream.”

His remarks were followed by a short film underscoring the guiding principles of the project. Doha 2030 is a Games shaped by long-term vision, backed by infrastructure built with intent, and guided by an approach that puts people, legacy, and performance at its core.

The message was clear: this is a nation with the systems, scale, and belief to deliver with purpose.

Set to welcome more than 15,000 athletes from across the continent, the Doha 2030 Asian Games will be the largest multisport event ever hosted in Qatar.

A full technical roadmap has already been submitted to the OCA, outlining preparations in areas such as venue delivery, athlete accommodation, volunteer engagement, digital integration, and sustainability. The Games are being designed not only to celebrate sporting excellence, but to leave a measurable, lasting impact.

As Sheikh Joaan continues to serve on the highest Olympic bodies, Qatar's presence at the Assembly reinforced a record of action over ambition. The story of Doha 2030 is not built on promises, but on progress. It is a project grounded in experience, driven by collaboration, and aligned with the aspirations of Asia's next generation.

In a region that values precision and vision, Qatar continues to earn the confidence of its peers not by what it says it will do, but by what it consistently delivers.