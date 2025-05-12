45 Olympic, World Medallists Set For Doha Diamond League Challenge

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: 45 individual and relay medallists from the 2024 Olympic Games and 2023 World Athletics Championships will compete at the Jetour Doha Meeting -the third meeting of the 2025 Wanda Diamond League series on May 16.

Last year's event brought an incredible party atmosphere to the Qatar Sports Club and the athletes responded by treating the sell-out crowd to four world leading performances and two meeting records.

Organisers have confirmed that in 2025, for the first time, athletes who set new meeting records in Doha (across all disciplines) will be awarded a $5000 bonus.

Together with a record prize pot of $9.24m across the Wanda Diamond League series, the announcement marks another welcome addition for athletes.

Across a packed programme, highlights are expected to include the men's 200m, men's high jump, men's javelin, women's steeplechase, women's pole vault and men's discus.

Notably, the women's 100m features Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, one of the most decorated athletes of all time, and gives Doha athletics fans the chance to celebrate theglobal track icon in her final year of competition.

Men's high jump

Reigning Olympic champion Hamish Kerr (NZL) and former Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim (QAT) are the headline names in the men's high jump field.

28-year-old Kerr - an athlete who has rightly grown in confidence over the past 12 months - won the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships with a national record and Oceania best of 2.36m, upgrading his 2022 bronze.

He matched that height in Paris, winning Olympic gold after a jump-off. He finished second at the 2025 World Indoors in China following a series of early season victories in New Zealand.

Barshim, who finished third in Paris, is also a two-time Olympic silver medallist (2012 and 2016). A true championship performer, he won an unprecedented third successive global title with victory at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene 2022.

A great ambassador for the sport and his country, the 33-year-old launched his own innovative event in 2024 - the 'What Gravity Challenge' - bringing together a group of the world's best high jumpers at the spectacular Katara Amphitheatre in Doha.

The 2025 edition of the 'What Gravity Challenge' took place on Friday 9 May and was won by Korea's Sanghyeok Woo (2.29m). Ryoichi Akamatsu (JPN) and Raymond Richards (JAM) – who will both take part in the Jetour Doha Meeting – finished second and third respectively with 2.26m.

Men's 200m

Olympic 200m champion and World Athlete of the Year Letsile Tebogo (BWA) is the standout athlete in the men's 200m. The 21-year-old, a world 100m silver and 200m bronze medallist in 2023, clocked an area record of 19.46 to take victory in Paris and in doing so made history by claiming his country's first Olympic gold medal in any sport.

Tebogo, who will race in the Doha Diamond League for the first time, ran sub-20 seconds for 200m on nine occasions in 2024.

Men's javelin throw

Olympic javelin silver medallist Neeraj Chopra (IND), the reigning world and Asian Games champion, will compete at the Jetour Doha Meeting for the third successive year.

Chopra headlines a field that includes Olympic bronze medallist, former world champion and Diamond League champion Anderson Peters (GRN); former Olympic and world silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch (CZE); former European champion Julian Weber (GER); former world champion and Olympic silver medallist Julius Yego (KEN); and former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott (TTO).

Women's 100m

All eyes will be onmultiple Olympic and world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) as she opens her 2025 Wanda Diamond League season in Doha.

The global track icon, now 38-years-old, became the first Jamaican woman to win an Olympic women's 100m title at the Beijing Games in 2008 and successfully defended her title in London 2012. She has won a record five global 100m titles to date, including at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha (where she also won 4 x 100m relay gold), and was named Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year at the prestigious 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards.

Third-fastest of all-time over 100m with a best of 10.60s (Lausanne, 2021), she last competed at the Diamond League meeting in Doha in 2021 where she took victory in the 100m in 10.84s (+1.1m/s).

Other notable athletes stars

Olympic champion Winfred Yavi (BRN) will be reunited with Paris silver and bronze medallists Peruth Chemutai (UGA) and Faith Cherotich (KEN) in a top-quality women's 3000m steeplechase field in Doha. Katie Moon (USA) and Alysha Newman (CAN) - who won silver and bronze medals respectively at the Olympic Games in Paris - will clash again in Doha alongside last season's victor Molly Caudery (GBR), the British record holder (4.92m) and 2024 world indoor champion in the women's pole vault.

The Jetour Doha Meeting is the third meeting of the 2025 Wanda Diamond League.