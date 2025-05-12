Sheikh Joaan Hosts Qatar Handball Team In Kuwait Following Historic Arab Cup Victory

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Kuwait: President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, hosted the Qatar national handball team on Monday in Kuwait, less than 24 hours after their landmark win in the 10th Arab Handball Championship. The 25–22 victory over Bahrain on Sunday marked Qatar's first-ever Arab Cup title in men's handball.

The final was held at the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex and capped a dominant run by the Qatari side, which completed the tournament with a perfect record.

The championship, hosted in Kuwait from May 5 to 11, returned to the regional calendar for the first time since 2002, featuring nine participating nations divided across three groups.

Qatar advanced from Group B after defeating Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 31–22 and edging Tunisia 31–30. In the semifinal, they overcame Egypt 25–19 before closing out the tournament with a hard-fought win over Bahrain.

Sheikh Joaan commended the players and coaching staff for their discipline, consistency, and character throughout the competition, describing the performance as a point of national pride and a reflection of years of investment in the sport. Several emerging players were instrumental in the campaign, offering further evidence of the QOC's long-term commitment to athlete development.

Joining Sheikh Joaan at the reception were Ahmad Al-Shaabi, President of the Qatar Handball Association; and Jassim Rashid Al-Buenain, Secretary General of the QOC.

Handball has long been one of Qatar's most successful sports, and the Arab Cup title adds to a growing legacy that includes continental and global achievements.

The victory in Kuwait was especially significant, not only for its historic nature but for the promise it revealed in a team that blended experience with rising talent.

The return of the Arab Championship after more than two decades was seen by many as an important platform for regional competition. For Qatar, it offered both a trophy and a reaffirmation of the country's leadership in regional sport and its ongoing commitment to excellence on and off the court.