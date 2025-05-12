Center Raises Islamic Cultural Awareness Among Qatar Science And Technology School Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

In an engaging educational initiative, Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School hosted a delegation of preachers from the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center as part of the Center's outreach programme titled“Be Our Friend.” The event, attended by 240 students, teachers, and administrators, aimed to introduce the Center's various cultural and religious programmes, and to strengthen ties with the local community.

The session provided an opportunity for attendees to learn about the wide range of educational, cultural, and spiritual services offered by the Center. Through interactive dialogue, the Center's representatives emphasised the value of these offerings in fostering understanding, identity, and ethical awareness among youth and the wider public.

One of the key themes of the event was how individuals can become ambassadors of their own culture - embracing and representing their faith, values, and heritage with confidence and clarity.

This message resonated strongly with the audience, many of whom expressed appreciation for the Center's efforts in making Islamic culture more accessible and engaging.

The event marked another step in the Center's mission to build bridges with educational institutions and promote a deeper understanding of Islamic principles and values through inclusive, dialogue-based engagement.