Cultural Forums Engage Malay-Speaking Communities In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Department of Islamic Culture continues to strengthen its outreach to Malay-speaking expatriate communities in Qatar through a series of educational and spiritual forums featuring prominent speaker Dr. Agus Setiawan. Held throughout early May 2025, the events addressed key topics such as“Emulating the Morals of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),”“Raising Children in Islam,”“How to Make My Home a Paradise,” and“Modern Challenges Facing the Youth.” These programmes drew strong participation, with some sessions welcoming up to 150 attendees. The forums catered to both men and women from the Indonesian and Malay communities, reflecting a growing interest in faith-based learning and ethical development. By delivering the content in participants' native language and focusing on relatable themes, the initiative fosters deeper understanding, cultural connection, and a stronger sense of Muslim identity. The programme highlights the department's continued commitment to building inclusive and spiritually enriching experiences for Qatar's diverse expatriates.