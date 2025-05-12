Ellis Martin Report: Esgold Corp. (CNSX:ESAU) A Gold Near Producer In Quebec, From An Investor's Point Of View With Marco Stifani

Welcome to the Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio. Today we're spotlighting ESGold Corp. (CNSX:ESAU) (OTCMKTS:ESAUF) (FRA:Z7D) - a fully permitted, pre-production resource company pioneering clean mining and exploration in Quebec, Canada. With a clear path toward production, ES Gold is positioned to deliver long-term value through sustainable resource recovery.

The company's flagship Montauban property, 80 km west of Quebec City, exemplifies responsible mining. ES Gold is set to commence operations by processing significant tailings at the Anacon Lead 1 site of the historic Montauban mine, blending near-term production potential with district-scale exploration upside.

To gain deeper insight, we spoke with Marco Stefani, an active investor, consultant, and corporate development advisor to ES Gold. Marco shares why he's bullish on the company and what makes it stand out among thousands of junior miners.

According to Marco, ES Gold's key advantage is its fully permitted status - an achievement that can take up to 7 years and ~$10M in Quebec. Among roughly 3,000 exploration companies in Canada, fewer than 30 are actual producers. ES Gold is on the cusp of joining that elite group.

Infrastructure is largely in place: roads, power lines, and the production facility building are complete, with most processing equipment already installed. Their resource estimates are compelling - $77-80M USD of gold, silver, and mica in tailings, and $160M USD worth in surface rock - totaling over $260M USD of recoverable metals ready to process.

Marco compares ES Gold's trajectory to GoGold Resources, a Mexican tailings company whose stock soared from ~$0.25 to ~$4 after reaching production. ES Gold, with only ~55M shares outstanding (a tight share structure relative to peers), could present similar upside as it advances toward cash flow.

In addition to tailings recovery, ES Gold holds approximately 13,000 hectares of exploration ground with historical data indicating further gold potential - meaning future resource growth alongside production.

Once producing, the company won't need to raise additional capital, with projected revenues fueled by strong metals prices (gold ~$3,300/oz, silver ~$32/oz). The tailings and surface rock alone could sustain production for at least a decade, funding ongoing exploration and shareholder value creation.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/twitter-social.png" border="0">













ESGold Corp. Paul Mastantuono CEO and Director E: ... T: +1-888-370-1059 W: