Fitch Rating: A Certificate Of The Stability Of The Jordanian Economy

MENAFN - Jordan Times) The Jordanian economy enjoys international financial support, a positive global reputation and ability to meet debt obligations, which prompted international credit rating agencies, including Fitch, to affirm Jordan's long-term foreign currency rating at -BB with a stable outlook.

This stabilization confirms the creditworthiness of the Jordanian economy and indicates the confidence of international credit institutions in Jordan despite regional shocks and increasing geopolitical risks due to the continuation of the war in Gaza in addition to the financial pressures arising from the slowdown in the global economy in general.

This rating is a positive sign of the improvement in the financial performance of the Jordanian economy and the improvement of growth opportunities despite the high levels of public debt and pressures resulting from unemployment, indicating that the confirmation of Jordan's credit rating came as a result of economic and financial stability, prudent government spending, reducing the budget deficit, high levels of foreign reserves and improving the level of financial and administrative reforms arising from the vision of economic modernization and strengthening governance. The rating is reinforced by the availability of financing for the local economy, the strength of the banking sector and the continued international support to the Kingdom, as Jordan has maintained its economic stability despite high public debt, limited growth, and high current account deficit.

The growth rates in the Jordanian economy are still below the level of desire, as the Jordanian economy achieved a growth of 2.5 per cent in 2024 due to the decline in tourism revenues and the decline in intra-regional trade as a result of regional conditions, while credit rating agencies, including Fitch, expect economic growth in Jordan to improve from 2.8 per cent to 3 per cent by the years 25 and 26, supported by the recovery of European tourism, high trade rates with Iraq and Syria and the implementation of strategic projects such as the National Carrier. As such, the government is required to continue adopting innovative economic initiatives that contribute to the recovery of the local economy and supporting economic openness.