James Reed Joins Banner As Operating Partner & Senior Advisor

SALT LAKE CITY, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Capital Management, LLC ("Banner"), a private equity firm focused on partnering with founder-led and family-owned businesses in the lower middle market, today announced the appointment of James Reed as an Operating Partner & Senior Advisor.

In this role, Mr. Reed will help lead and coordinate Banner's value creation efforts in close collaboration with portfolio company leadership. He will also serve as Chairman of Banner's Operations Group & Advisor Network, and as Executive Chairman of Western Pavement Services, a recently announced Banner portfolio company.

Mr. Reed brings more than 25 years of experience in executive and financial leadership across industries including transportation, technology, and financial services. His past roles include leadership positions at Walmart, Intel, EMC, T-Mobile, and J.P. Morgan Chase.

He previously led publicly traded USA Truck, where he spent nearly six years as Chief Executive Officer and served as Chief Financial Officer prior to that. During his tenure, he led a successful turnaround of the business, culminating in the company's acquisition by German transportation firm D.B. Schenker in September 2022.

He holds an MBA in Finance from Brigham Young University.

"We're thrilled to welcome James to our team," said Tanner Ainge, Founder & CEO of Banner. "At Banner, our top priority is to be true partners-supporting management teams with new challenges while preserving the unique characteristics that have made them successful historically. That means taking a collaborative and customized approach to value creation. James brings the experience, humility, and leadership style that aligns with this philosophy."

"I'm passionate about making a positive impact and helping others reach their full potential," said Mr. Reed. "At this stage in my career, I'm excited to work with the Banner team and its portfolio companies-particularly those embarking on their first chapter with institutional capital. I look forward to helping these businesses grow and create enduring value."

About Banner

Banner Capital Management, LLC is a private equity firm focused on investing in family-owned and founder-led businesses in the Western United States. The firm targets the services, consumer, industrial and healthcare sectors. As of December 31, 2024, the firm has $522.5 million in assets under management (AUM).

