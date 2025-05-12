INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In The Bancorp, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - TBBK

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Bancorp, Inc. ("Bancorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TBBK ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Bancorp and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 16, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Bancorp securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 21, 2024, Culper Research issued a report, alleging that the Company had underrepresented significant risks of default and/or loss on certain real estate bridge loans ("REBLs"). The report alleged the Company's loan book is "rife with unsophisticated syndicated borrowers" who were "coaxed by promises of generational wealth through passive income" with "get rich quick" promises. The report alleged that the Company's REBL portfolio is filled with apartments which are "quite literally, crumbling," with high vacancies and multiple condemnations. The report stated the Company "blindly reassures investors that its book contains 'no substantial risk of default or loss,'" but, in reality, the Company's "REBL portfolio faces meaningful risks and will result in meaningful losses." The report concluded that the Company's reserve of only "$4.7 million in REBL loan allowances, representing a mere 0.24% of the total REBL book" is "short by an order of magnitude or more."

On this news, Bancorp's stock price fell $3.63 per share, or 10.15%, to close at $32.12 per share on March 21, 2024.

Then, on October 24, 2024, after the market closed, the Company announced its third quarter 2024 financial results in a press release for the period ended September 30, 2024, reporting $51.5 million in net income. The Company attributed the results in part, to "a new CECL [current expected credit losses methodology] factor" to the Company's analysis of REBLs classified as either special mention or substandard "which increased the provision for credit losses and resulted in an after-tax reduction in net income of $1.5 million." The Company further explained its results also reflected "prior period interest income reversals on real estate bridge loans transferred to nonaccrual or modified" which "resulted in an after-tax reduction in net income of $1.2 million."

On this news, Bancorp's stock price fell $7.95 per share, or 14.47%, to close at $47.01 per share on October 25, 2024.

Then, on March 4, 2025, after the market closed, Bancorp disclosed that its "financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 through 2024 as shown in the Annual Report should no longer be relied upon." The Company explained that its auditors for those years "did not provide approval to include [the] audit opinion . . . or [the] consent to the incorporation by reference of their audit report in certain registration statements." The Company further revealed it is "working expeditiously to perform and complete additional closing procedures related to accounting for consumer fintech loans in the allowance for credit losses" in order to file an amended annual report. The Company also revealed it "is evaluating the impact of this non-reliance on its conclusions regarding disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting." As a result of the foregoing, the Company stated it would be unable to file timely its fiscal year 2024 annual report.

On this news, Bancorp's stock price fell $2.34 per share, or 4.38%, to close at $51.25 per share on March 5, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED