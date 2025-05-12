Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet Opens 23Rd Location At Village Plaza At Bunker Hill

Nestled in the vibrant heart of West Houston, the new Katy Freeway & Bunker Hill location offers guests the same warm hospitality and generous buffet experience that Dimassi's has become known for. With over 70 authentic, house-made items on the buffet daily - from savory kabobs and creamy hummus to crisp falafel and fresh tabbouleh - there's something to satisfy every palate.

"Our mission has always been to bring the bold, healthful flavors of the Mediterranean to as many people as possible," says Sam Khader. "This new location is not just an expansion - it's a celebration of tradition, freshness, and community."

With a long-standing commitment to quality, Dimassi's proudly serves a wide range of Vegetarian, Vegan, Halal and Gluten-Free options, ensuring that everyone can enjoy a flavorful and nourishing experience.

Whether you're a longtime fan or a first-time guest, Dimassi's on Bunker Hill is ready to welcome you with open arms - and full plates.

Opening Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 11am-9pm / Friday & Saturday: 11am-10pm

Open daily | Buffet-style dining | Walk-ins welcome

Location:

Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet

9766 Katy Freeway, Suite 200

Houston, TX 77055

For more information, visit or follow us on Social Media!

IG/Tik-Tok: @dimassis_buffet FB: Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet

Press Contact:

Sam Khader

713-975-7777

[email protected]

SOURCE Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet