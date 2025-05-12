Registration Now Open For The 2025 Sunbelt Builders Showtm
Highlights of this year's Show include:
-
Keynotes from top voices including Brittany Hodak on customer engagement, and Tim Sullivan and Bryan Glasshagel of Zonda on housing economics.
A legislative recap by TAB CEO Scott Norman and a panel of experts, detailing new Texas laws going into effect as a result of Texas' 89th Legislative Session.
Professional development courses covering workforce development, AI in marketing, construction tech, financial planning, and wellness in the trades.
TAB will also host its Committee, Council, and Board Meetings onsite, allowing members to engage directly in shaping policy and strategic planning.
Beyond education and exhibits, Sunbelt offers builders a vibrant community experience through social events like:
-
The Young Professionals First-Timer Happy Hour
The Chip Dence PAR-TEE with a Purpose at Topgolf, supporting workforce development through the Texas Builders Foundation
Big Time Neon Nights at the Glass Cactus, featuring '80s band, The Spazmatics
The 32nd Annual Star Awards Dinner, honoring builders, remodelers, designers, developers, and marketers in Texas.
To learn more about Sunbelt's exhibitors, professional development lineup, and social events, visit .
About the Texas Association of Builders: Founded in 1946, the Texas Association of Builders is an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders and has 26 local home builders associations across Texas. With a membership of nearly 10,000 representing over 758,000 jobs and more than $71.5 billion annually in the Texas economy, TAB plays a crucial role in providing housing for Texans. For more information about the Texas Association of Builders, visit .
