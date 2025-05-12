Aura And Life360 Announce Strategic Partnership

Life360 will invest $25 million in Aura and the Two Companies Enter a Commercial Agreement on Key Go-to-Markets

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , the leading AI-powered online safety solution for individuals and families, today announced a strategic partnership with the leading family connection and safety company, Life360, whereby Life360 will invest $25 million in Aura and the two companies enter a commercial agreement for key go-to-market channels. Under the strategic partnership, Aura will have the exclusive right to sell Life360 as a bundled solution through its robust Employee Benefits channel. In addition Aura will begin a multi-year program of marketing directly to Life360 customers through the Life360 platform.

"Aura and Life360 have the shared mission to help keep families safe in both the online world and the real world," said Hari Ravichandran, founder and CEO of Aura. "This new partnership allows us to bring together our complementary products in the channels where each company is strongest to bring a bundled solution for customers."

"We are excited by the opportunity to reach new members through Aura's established employee benefits channel, expanding access to Life360's safety and connection services," said Chris Hulls, CEO of Life360. "This partnership accelerates our shared mission of protecting families and allows us to experiment with a new distribution channel."

About Aura

Aura is one of the fastest-growing online safety solutions for individuals and families. Whether you're protecting yourself, your kids or your aging loved ones, Aura meets your needs at every stage of life. From real-time threat detection and scam alerts to tools that help parents protect their kids from predators, cyberbullying and tech-driven mental health risks – Aura empowers families to thrive in the digital world. Learn more at .

About Life360

Life360, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIF ; ASX: 360), a leading family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app and Tile tracking devices empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 79.6 million monthly active users (MAU), as of December 31, 2024, across more than 170 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit life360 .

