TORONTO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian football (Soccer) talents like Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Stephen Eustáquio, and Tajon Buchanan are making significant impacts on European football, but they are not alone in their continental conquest. Canadian business leaders are also stepping into the spotlight, acquiring and influencing top-tier European football clubs, marking a notable rise in Canadian presence in international sports management and ownership.

In a significant development for international football and Canadian sports entrepreneurship, Alex Haditaghi has officially taken ownership of the storied Polish football club, Pogoń Szczecin. This acquisition marks Haditaghi as the fourth Canadian to own a football team in one of Europe's top-tier leagues, joining the ranks of elite Canadian sports investors such as Joey Saputo (owner of Bologna FC in Italy's Serie A), Mitch Goldhar (owner of Maccabi Tel Aviv FC in Israel's Premier League), and Larry Tanenbaum (owner of AS Saint-Étienne in France's Ligue 1).

Founded in 1948, Pogoń Szczecin has been a beacon of Polish football, known for its rich history and deep-rooted community ties. The club's commendable performance this season, reaching the semi-finals of the Polish Cup and holding a strong 4th place in the competitive Ekstraklasa, underscores its prominence and potential in European football.

Alex Haditaghi's vision for Pogoń Szczecin is to elevate the club to new heights by leveraging his extensive international business acumen. "It is an honor to join such a prestigious league of Canadian sports investors and to contribute to the rich history of Pogoń Szczecin," said Haditaghi. "Our goal is to build on the club's legacy while infusing innovative practices and global talent, particularly from Canada, into our strategies."

Pogoń Szczecin boasts one of Poland's largest football academies, nurturing over 1400 young talents. With Haditaghi's takeover, the academy is set to expand its international reach. Plans are underway to integrate Canadian youth into the academy, providing a unique opportunity for young Canadian players to develop their skills on an international stage and bridge the football cultures of Canada and Europe.

"This initiative not only aims to foster sporting excellence but also to create a cultural exchange that benefits both Polish and Canadian football ecosystems," Haditaghi added. "By bringing Canadian talent to Pogoń Szczecin, we hope to open new pathways for young players and enhance the club's diversity and competitive edge."

Additionally, there are several other Canadians who own football teams in lower divisions across Europe. Notably, Ryan Reynolds and his business partner Rob McElhenney own Wrexham AFC in Wales, and Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson hold a 50% ownership in Peterborough United in England's Championship division. These investments further highlight the growing trend of Canadian involvement in international football.

About Alex Haditaghi

Alex Haditaghi is a dynamic entrepreneur and philanthropist, recognized globally for his ventures in real estate, finance, and now sports. His strategic vision for Pogoń Szczecin is to create a model club that embodies excellence both on the field and in community engagement, setting a new standard for international football club ownership.

