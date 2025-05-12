VITAMINE film - backstage look

The Soriano Group is a benchmark for innovation in the manufacturing, engineering, automotive, entertainment, art, real estate, or finance sectors since 1903. It has recently introduced a range of limited-edition luxury EV motorcycles with a fully patente

SORIANO Takes Center Stage at the 78th Festival de Cannes: Championing Cinema, Sustainability, and Innovation

- Gunilla Larsson, Artist

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SORIANO, a global leader in sustainable mobility and innovation, proudly announces its participation in the 78th Festival de Cannes, held from May 13 to May 24, 2025. The company will be present for a series of exclusive pre-screenings, awards ceremonies, and special engagements focused on themes of sustainability, climate action, and e-mobility-issues at the heart of SORIANO's mission.

As the world's premier cinematic celebration reinvents itself nightly, SORIANO will join festival-goers at Plage Macé on the iconic Croisette. Beginning each evening at 9:30 PM, this open-air cinema opposite the Majestic hotel invites attendees to experience global cinema under the stars.

This year's Festival lineup spans continents and genres-from Hong Kong action and Japanese animation to Italian minimalism and Hollywood classics. Each screening will be preceded by a vibrant“warm-up” act by eclectic DJ duo TwinSelecter, setting the tone with a mix of rock, soul, funk, electro, and cinematic soundscapes.

SORIANO will be the special guest of the prestigious "Villa des Ministres" after-party, closing out the festival on May 24. The event will spotlight industry leaders and changemakers discussing climate challenges and sustainable solutions across sectors-from transportation to entertainment. SORIANO will deliver a keynote address, reaffirming its role in shaping a greener, more innovative future. Hosted by three local individuals: Elena Siberia Sokhoshko, Yves de Roquemaurel, and David Zienkiewicz.

"As storytelling evolves, so must the stories we tell. We are honored to support films and voices that champion sustainability and progress," said the SORIANO spokesperson.

Join SORIANO at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 - where innovation meets inspiration, and the world unites for cinema and the climate.

For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership opportunities, please contact:

Lindsey Rubinstein

...

SORIANO PRESS

Soriano Global Holdings Limited

+1 347-907-1214

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Soriano EV on set

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.