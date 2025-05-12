Red Carpet Premiere : The Kentucky Cowboy - The Chris Theineman Story

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Coming back to his roots to the star in Frisco and Cowboys nation, Chris Theineman shares his story in honor of mental health awareness month

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The national premiere of The Kentucky Cowboy, an award-winning documentary following former pro athlete Chris Thieneman, will be held at The Star in Frisco, Texas. More than a film screening, the event marks the official launch of The PostGame Project, a national initiative highlighting the emotional and mental challenges faced by high performers in sports, business, leadership, and everyday life.Coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Month, the May 16th experience begins at 7:00 PM and will be hosted by Dallas native and actor Greg Vaughn. Set against the backdrop of Thieneman's connection to the Dallas Cowboys. The evening includes the film premiere, live music, and an introduction to the project's mission: to spark reflection, awareness, and support through creative storytelling, rather than diagnosis.Attendees will also receive a first look at the May 2026 PostGame event - a bold mix of live music, original short films, and appearances by key figures in mental health and performance culture.ThePostGame Project is a program of CEDC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit led by Chris Thieneman, Art Arellanes, Charles Venturi, Mike Kiselak, Jay Jones, and Noah Berlow.This invite-only event is open to the press.For media inquiries, contact Sterling Day at ...

