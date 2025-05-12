The Living Water: A Soulful Debut Of Prayers, Poems, And Spiritual Awakening

A poetic debut from 21-year-old Mariah Schneider, exploring healing, faith, and God's love through intimate prayers and spiritual reflections.

- Mariah SchneiderLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Living Water marks the poignant debut of 21-year-old author and faith-filled writer Mariah Schneider. With a voice rooted in vulnerability, reverence, and heartfelt introspection, this soul-stirring collection weaves together prayers, poems, and reflective prose. It is a deeply personal offering that leads readers through the valleys of grief and the peaks of spiritual renewal. The book illuminates a path toward healing, self-awareness, and the boundless love of God.Composed during seasons of growth, surrender, and spiritual awakening, Mariah's writing reflects the raw beauty of what it means to walk with God through both hardship and joy. Her words ring with authenticity, shaped by her own journey of restoration and faith. At the heart of every page is a quiet yet powerful assurance that divine love is present even in our most broken moments.This inspiring volume is thoughtfully arranged into poetic meditations and heartfelt prayers. Each one is enriched with Scripture and honest testimony. Whether exploring the ache of loss, the hope of redemption, or the longing for intimacy with God, Mariah gently invites readers into a sacred conversation that encourages deeper reflection and a renewed trust in the presence and promises of Christ.The Book Includes:.Deeply personal poems of healing, identity, and faith..Prayers designed to accompany moments of growth and spiritual warfare..Honest reflections on trauma, motherhood, womanhood, and hope..Biblical encouragement and thoughtful meditation on walking with Jesus daily..A unique Gen Z voice that blends poetic rhythm with prophetic vision.“My writing is my offering to God and the world,” Schneider shares.“I've used poetry as a path back to myself and, more importantly, back to Jesus. It is my hope that this book will hold someone's hand through their own season of healing.”Media Inquiries & Author Interviews:

