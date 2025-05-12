Kinaxis Supercharges Baywa R.E. Solar Trade's Supply Chain With AI-Powered Orchestration

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Kinaxis(TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, announced that BayWa r.e. Solar Trade, one of the world's largest distributors of photovoltaic components, has implemented its AI-powered orchestration platform MaestroTM to enhance decision-making, improve resilience and scale operations. As global supply chains face increasing disruptions, BayWa r.e. Solar Trade needed a more agile, data-driven solution to maintain efficiency, meet growing demand and adapt to increasing complexities all while ensuring long-term scalability.

BayWa r.e. Solar Trade was looking for a supply chain planning solution that could keep pace with its rapid expansion and growing operational complexity. Traditional Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems couldn't provide the agility required, leading to visibility gaps and slower decision-making. To scale efficiently and stay ahead of disruptions, the company turned to Maestro to accelerate planning, reduce complexity, and improve responsiveness. With Maestro, BayWa r.e. Solar Trade can make faster decisions, mitigate risks, and ensure its supply chain masters volatilities in a fast-changing market environment.

“BayWa r.e. Solar Trade is embracing Maestro's advanced planning functionality and supply chain orchestration to enhance agility, close visibility gaps, and drive smarter, faster decision-making for its operations," said Dominik Dohr, Global Head of Supply Chain and Operations at BayWa r.e. Solar Trade. "Maestro gives us real-time insights, automation, and flexibility, allowing us to adapt quickly to market changes and respond to supply chain events efficiently. With Kinaxis, we can strengthen our operations today while ensuring we have the right foundation for a sustainable future."

"BayWa r.e. Solar Trade is reinforcing its commitment to innovation by leveraging AI-powered supply chain orchestration to enhance agility, drive smarter decisions, and create long-term value for its business," said Fabienne Cetre, executive vice president of EMEA sales at Kinaxis . "With Maestro, they gain the intelligence to anticipate disruptions and adapt to market dynamics efficiently. We're excited to support BayWa r.e. Solar Trade in setting a new benchmark for supply chain orchestration."

